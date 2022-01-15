Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,004 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises 5.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 4.57% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $280,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.83. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.97 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

