Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $427.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.