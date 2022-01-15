Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $112.33 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188,800 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises about 2.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $112,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 33,846 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of APAM opened at $45.90 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

