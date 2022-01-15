Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

