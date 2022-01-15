Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 206,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,858,336 shares.The stock last traded at $55.65 and had previously closed at $55.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 541,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

