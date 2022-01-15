Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

C opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citigroup stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.