Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of SBA Communications worth $94,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $326.27 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.19 and a 200-day moving average of $348.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.25.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.