Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,439 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $112,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,113,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $163.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $168.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.