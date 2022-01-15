Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,263 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $79,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Masimo by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,989 shares of company stock worth $40,575,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.08.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.