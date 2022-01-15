Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $43,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $12,353,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNK opened at $17.38 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

