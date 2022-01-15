Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $242.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day moving average of $216.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

