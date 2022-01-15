CIBC Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$42.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.64.

Shares of BLX opened at C$30.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.09. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$56.06.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

