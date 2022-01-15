CIBC Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$118.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.39.

TSE:TIH opened at C$106.02 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$85.68 and a 12 month high of C$115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.14.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.4999998 EPS for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Insiders have sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $767,660 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

