CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,033.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,959.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,750.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,038.74.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

