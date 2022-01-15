CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 241 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $326.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.30. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.25.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

