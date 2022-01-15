CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

CGC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

