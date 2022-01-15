CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

