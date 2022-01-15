CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Snap by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,459,277 shares of company stock valued at $80,718,365 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

SNAP opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

