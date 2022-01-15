CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 950 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,016,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,989 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

