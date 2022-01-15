CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,282 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,277 shares of company stock worth $80,718,365 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. dropped their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

