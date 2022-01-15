Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cian’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cian will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cian.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIAN. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. VTB Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Cian stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 119,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,720. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

