Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cian’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cian will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cian.
Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter.
Cian stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 119,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,720. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53.
Cian Company Profile
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cian (CIAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.