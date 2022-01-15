CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of CI Financial worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 148.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 37,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

CIXX stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

