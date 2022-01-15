Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $225.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.29 and a 200-day moving average of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.