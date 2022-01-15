CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $27.95 on Friday. CHS has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

Get CHS alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.