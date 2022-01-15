Christopher D. Maggiore Buys 7,560 Shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $19,958.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS ZIVO opened at $2.77 on Friday. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth $191,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth $149,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth $138,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

