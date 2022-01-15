Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 7.6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. 30,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,417,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 2.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

