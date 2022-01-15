China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CBUMY stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $82.54.
China National Building Material Company Profile
