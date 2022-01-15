China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CBUMY stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $82.54.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

