China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Down 63.5% in December

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE CEA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

