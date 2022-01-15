Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CSSEP stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

