Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CSSEP stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.