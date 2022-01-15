Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 377,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 310,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 308,636 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

