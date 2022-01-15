Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 3.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,014 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 604,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 191,097 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

