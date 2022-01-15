Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $31.44

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.44, but opened at $30.55. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 1,358 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,359 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

