CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. CBRE Group posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

CBRE traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.83. 761,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,390. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,029,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 46.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

