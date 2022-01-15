CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report sales of $8.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.94 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $27.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $103.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,390. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.