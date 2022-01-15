CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933,186. CBD of Denver has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD Denver, Inc engages in business through its operated subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

