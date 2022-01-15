Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report $157.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.10 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $622.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $623.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $654.18 million, with estimates ranging from $646.36 million to $662.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

