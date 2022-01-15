Carrier Global Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 146.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $2,788,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

