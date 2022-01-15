CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $98.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,660. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. CareDx has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

