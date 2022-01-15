Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $1.31 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $43.89 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00214279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00044458 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.00465648 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00079158 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,968,614,581 coins and its circulating supply is 33,526,740,549 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

