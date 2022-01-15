CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,438.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3,427.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

