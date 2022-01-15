CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMZN stock opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,438.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3,427.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
