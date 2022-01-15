Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will announce $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.84 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year sales of $75.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.32 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $95.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

CGRN remained flat at $$3.48 during trading on Friday. 119,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,475 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGRN. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

