Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CSTR opened at $22.04 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $488.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

