Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$45.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

CPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of CPX stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$38.64. The company had a trading volume of 301,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.39. Capital Power has a one year low of C$33.31 and a one year high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total transaction of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$177,980.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

