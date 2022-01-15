Capital One Financial Comments on Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IRT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.34.

IRT stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

