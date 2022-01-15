Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 467 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Voya Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

