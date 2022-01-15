Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $99,000 Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $5.51 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

