Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

