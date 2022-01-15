Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.30

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.30 and traded as high as C$35.67. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.55, with a volume of 344,290 shares changing hands.

CU has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.78.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

