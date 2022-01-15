Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.30

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.30 and traded as high as C$35.67. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.55, with a volume of 344,290 shares changing hands.
CU has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.78.
In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.
About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
