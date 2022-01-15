Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.444 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
CU opened at C$35.55 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$29.96 and a one year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total value of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
