Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.444 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

CU opened at C$35.55 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$29.96 and a one year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CU. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.22.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total value of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

