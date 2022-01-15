Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.37, for a total transaction of C$2,294,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,280 shares in the company, valued at C$4,303,173.60.

Darren Fichter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$65.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.99. The company has a market cap of C$76.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$65.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

